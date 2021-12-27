General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in General Mills by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,003,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658,468 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of General Mills by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,315,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of General Mills by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of General Mills by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of General Mills by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,920,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,030 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of GIS opened at $65.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $69.68.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

In other General Mills news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $589,114.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,863 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.