Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,951 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 354.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Genworth Financial by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 65,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,904 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GNW opened at $4.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.87. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $4.61.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 12.06%.

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $657,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

