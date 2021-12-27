GFS Advisors LLC Invests $249,000 in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 323.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 238.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter.

SHV stock opened at $110.42 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.14 and a 12-month high of $110.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.46.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

