Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 28,155 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 678,638 shares.The stock last traded at $14.89 and had previously closed at $14.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.39, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 0.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently -571.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 8.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 405,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 31,531 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 63,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,067,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,096,000 after buying an additional 80,550 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Net Lease Company Profile (NYSE:GNL)

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

