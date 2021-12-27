Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock Position Lifted by Front Barnett Associates LLC

Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Global Payments makes up about 1.5% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $14,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 60.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $134.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.24. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 31.55%.

In related news, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $64,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $209,335. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.18.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

