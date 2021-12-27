GoldFund Tops One Day Volume of $77.00 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 38.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 80.7% higher against the US dollar. One GoldFund coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $236,739.82 and approximately $77.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006378 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006601 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000146 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000775 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GFUN is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

