Goose Finance Tops 1-Day Volume of $49,684.00 (EGG)

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, Goose Finance has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Goose Finance has a total market cap of $371,811.04 and approximately $49,684.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goose Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00047202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Goose Finance Coin Profile

Goose Finance is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Goose Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

