Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Bought by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Graco were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Graco during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Graco by 110.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Graco by 7,530.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $25,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GGG. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. William Blair upgraded shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $78.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.34 and a 12-month high of $80.98.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Graco’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

