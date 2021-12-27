Granite Investment Partners LLC Purchases 16,320 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 16,320 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Glaukos worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Glaukos by 74.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Glaukos by 36.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Glaukos by 8.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Glaukos by 7.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

GKOS opened at $46.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.06 and a beta of 1.69. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.73 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. Glaukos’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.88.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

