Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 4,077 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,077 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 95,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 15,565 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 171,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after buying an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,658 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,938,000 after buying an additional 64,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 30,627 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $34.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.76. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.07 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

In other Gentex news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $316,106.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $253,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,470 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

