Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 55 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,886 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in McDonald’s by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 191,752 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $44,293,000 after purchasing an additional 44,559 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 91,970 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $21,244,000 after purchasing an additional 39,130 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.10.

McDonald’s stock opened at $265.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The company has a market capitalization of $198.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

