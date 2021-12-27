Greystone Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Greystone Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,709 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 7.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,429,000 after buying an additional 17,504 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 26.4% in the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 33,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $3,701,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,186,000 after buying an additional 390,974 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 907.3% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 21,729 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $154.65 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.12 and a 12-month high of $163.29. The stock has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.43 and a 200 day moving average of $154.97.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.73.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

