Greystone Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Greystone Financial Group LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 153.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth $61,000.

BATS ITA opened at $102.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.04. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

