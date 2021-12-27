Greystone Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Greystone Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 87.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,066 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 185,521.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,940,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,256,000 after purchasing an additional 43,916,687 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wit LLC now owns 12,528,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,650,000 after purchasing an additional 259,876 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,461 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $350,378,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,364,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,260,000 after purchasing an additional 150,218 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $60.83 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.81 and a fifty-two week high of $61.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.13 and a 200 day moving average of $61.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.204 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

