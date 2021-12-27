Greystone Financial Group LLC Sells 7,191 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Greystone Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,166 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 7,191 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 1.7% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,566,949 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,914,319,000 after buying an additional 380,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,424,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,413,763,000 after buying an additional 445,940 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,845,459,000 after buying an additional 507,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after buying an additional 372,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 21.3% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,733,954,000 after buying an additional 1,319,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research raised their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.10.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $265.95 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.94 and a 200-day moving average of $243.61. The company has a market capitalization of $198.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

