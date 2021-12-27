Greystone Financial Group LLC Sells 9,899 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Greystone Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,899 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 2.1% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $275,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $133.09 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $133.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.43. The company has a market cap of $235.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

