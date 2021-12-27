Greystone Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Greystone Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $34,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $104,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 19.4% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.7% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 28.1% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD stock opened at $397.07 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $388.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $414.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.83.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.