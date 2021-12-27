Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 14,903 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 360,599 shares.The stock last traded at $40.00 and had previously closed at $39.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.87 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Yueou Wang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $378,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $112,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,556 shares of company stock worth $1,501,142. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 120.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 54.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 25.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 161.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

