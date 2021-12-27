Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.21

Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.21 and last traded at $29.09, with a volume of 9664 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.91.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GFF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.71.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.02 million. Griffon had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is 24.32%.

In related news, Director Louis J. Grabowsky purchased 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $151,217.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $181,364,000 after purchasing an additional 80,048 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,407,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $138,597,000 after purchasing an additional 138,958 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Griffon by 12.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,288,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,666,000 after acquiring an additional 252,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Griffon by 18.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,262,000 after acquiring an additional 298,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in Griffon during the third quarter valued at $23,370,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Griffon (NYSE:GFF)

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

