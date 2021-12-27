Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its target price reduced by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the coupon company’s stock.

GRPN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Groupon from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Groupon has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.83.

Groupon stock opened at $25.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $751.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.38. Groupon has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $64.69.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $214.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.36 million. Groupon had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business’s revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Groupon will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Groupon by 25.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 371,395 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after acquiring an additional 75,441 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Groupon by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,369,500 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $59,108,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Groupon by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,142 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Groupon in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,807,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Groupon by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,817 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

