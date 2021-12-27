Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Financiero Galicia SA. is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activity is to continue to be a financial and investment services holding company and to fulfill the banking services activities of Banco Galicia. “

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $10.15. 860,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,690. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.82. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 269.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

