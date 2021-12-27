Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Down to $28.85

Shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.85, but opened at $27.00. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.48.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $705.58 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIM. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Simec during the third quarter worth $296,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Simec in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Grupo Simec by 34.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. 0.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Simec Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

