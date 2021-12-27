GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 293 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.5% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 57.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $118.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.45. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.88 and a 1 year high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 23.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.45) earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYV. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

