GWM Advisors LLC Has $320,000 Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Brunswick by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Brunswick by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.73.

NYSE:BC opened at $96.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $75.87 and a twelve month high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. Brunswick’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.94%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

