GWM Advisors LLC Has $361,000 Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $2,789,696.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,131 shares of company stock valued at $7,702,628 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.45.

Entegris stock opened at $136.78 on Monday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.68 and a 12 month high of $158.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.79.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

