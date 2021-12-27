GWM Advisors LLC Has $436,000 Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,271,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Humana by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 225,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,893,000 after buying an additional 28,098 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $460.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $447.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $432.42. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 20.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.52%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.15.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

