GWM Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Plug Power by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $435,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,238 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Plug Power by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,678,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,118 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,765,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Plug Power by 2,437.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,102,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,255 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Plug Power by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,201,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $109,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,747 shares during the period. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $29.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.94. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.55.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays raised shares of Plug Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

