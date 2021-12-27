Hacken Token Hits One Day Volume of $2.81 Million (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Hacken Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hacken Token has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. Hacken Token has a total market cap of $67.35 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00062969 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,088.20 or 0.07911887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00075568 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,587.27 or 0.99836802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00053803 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007979 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hacken Token Coin Profile

Hacken Token’s launch date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,938,325 coins. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hacken Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hacken Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

