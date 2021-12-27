Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Reaches $148.50 on Top Exchanges

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 53.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $97.27 million and $98.25 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 61.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for about $148.50 or 0.00296979 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00013436 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000417 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 677,770 coins and its circulating supply is 655,037 coins. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

