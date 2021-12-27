Head to Head Analysis: BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIMLD) versus Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT)

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIMLD) and Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and Viasat’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrewBilt Brewing $90,000.00 69.56 -$1.32 million N/A N/A Viasat $2.26 billion 1.46 $3.69 million $0.48 93.19

Viasat has higher revenue and earnings than BrewBilt Brewing.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BrewBilt Brewing and Viasat, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A Viasat 0 2 3 0 2.60

Viasat has a consensus price target of $67.60, indicating a potential upside of 49.43%. Given Viasat’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Viasat is more favorable than BrewBilt Brewing.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.1% of Viasat shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Viasat shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and Viasat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrewBilt Brewing N/A N/A -1,533.95% Viasat 1.36% 1.37% 0.61%

Risk and Volatility

BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.78, suggesting that its share price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viasat has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Viasat beats BrewBilt Brewing on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BrewBilt Brewing Company Profile

BrewBilt Brewing Company develops, manufactures, markets, and owns broadcast equipment and software for broadcast studios worldwide. The company also provides DirecTV services to high-rise apartments, condominiums, and large commercial office buildings in the San Francisco metropolitan area, as well as Internet services. In addition, it provides cold-water CBD/hemp extraction systems. BrewBilt Brewing Company is based in Grass Valley, California.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc. provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad. The Commercial Networks segment develops and produces a variety of advanced satellite and wireless products, systems and solutions that enable the provision of high-speed fixed and mobile broadband services. The Government Systems segment provides global mobile broadband services to military and government users, and develops and produces network-centric Internet Protocol (IP)-based fixed and mobile secure communications products and solutions. The company was founded on May 1, 1986 by Mark D. Dankberg and Mark J. Miller and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

