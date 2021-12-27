Head-To-Head Review: AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) and Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT)

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) and AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Strattec Security alerts:

This table compares Strattec Security and AEye’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strattec Security $485.30 million 0.30 $29.90 million $3.78 9.88 AEye N/A N/A -$2.88 million N/A N/A

Strattec Security has higher revenue and earnings than AEye.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Strattec Security and AEye, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strattec Security 0 0 0 0 N/A AEye 0 0 3 0 3.00

AEye has a consensus price target of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 163.32%. Given AEye’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AEye is more favorable than Strattec Security.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.1% of Strattec Security shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Strattec Security shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Strattec Security and AEye’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strattec Security 3.18% 7.00% 4.75% AEye N/A -32.54% -7.43%

Summary

Strattec Security beats AEye on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Strattec Security

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles. The firm also offers zinc die casting, metal stamping, and metal plating. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

About AEye

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.