Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on HTLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD remained flat at $$16.58 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,814. Heartland Express has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average of $16.83.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 27,751 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 15.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 322,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Heartland Express by 13.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

