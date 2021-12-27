Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,950 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Helmerich & Payne worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 19.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,728,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,734,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,901,000 after acquiring an additional 33,944 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,537,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,067,000 after acquiring an additional 341,752 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 119.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,198,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 24.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,205,000 after acquiring an additional 786,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

HP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $24.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 2.22. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.86.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $343.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -32.79%.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $164,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $173,559.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,116 shares of company stock valued at $652,859. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.