Herold Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000. Herold Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 44.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GIGB opened at $54.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.69. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.63 and a 1-year high of $56.32.

