Herold Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,762 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 225,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,790,000 after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% during the third quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.7% in the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 44,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 27.7% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. 39.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $168.97 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $183.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.73.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.