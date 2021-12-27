Herold Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,032,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $598,000. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $698,000. Day & Ennis LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 48,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $62.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.32. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $63.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.