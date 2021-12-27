Herold Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 7,429 Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 84,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 26,751 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,176,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 225,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPHD opened at $44.48 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $46.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.44.

