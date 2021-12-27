Herold Advisors Inc. Takes $736,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,195,782,000 after acquiring an additional 359,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,168,718,000 after acquiring an additional 560,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,445,102,000 after acquiring an additional 620,061 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,944,000 after acquiring an additional 366,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PayPal by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal stock opened at $192.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.29. The company has a market capitalization of $225.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.15 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.67.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.