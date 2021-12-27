Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE HI traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.30. 292,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.39. Hillenbrand has a 12-month low of $38.18 and a 12-month high of $53.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $754.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 23,459 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $1,179,987.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $185,330.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,146 shares of company stock worth $8,246,326. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Hillenbrand by 2,291.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hillenbrand by 1,624.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

