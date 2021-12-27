Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is a development stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on therapeutics for patients suffering from indications such as atopic dermatitis, also known as eczema. The company’s BioLexa(TM) Platform is a proprietary, patented drug compound platform. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Hoth Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of HOTH opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.05. Hoth Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). On average, analysts predict that Hoth Therapeutics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 51.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 40,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 650.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 706,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 612,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Its product pipeline focuses on potential treatments for indications including atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema), chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It offers the BioLexa Platform, a proprietary, patented, drug compound platform for the treatment of eczema.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hoth Therapeutics (HOTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hoth Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoth Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.