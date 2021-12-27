Huobi Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $123.58 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $1.55 billion and $123.58 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.80 or 0.00019951 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00044674 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007219 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,723,680 coins. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

