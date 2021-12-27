II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Receives $90.62 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.62.

IIVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays cut shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other II-VI news, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,231 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 38,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI traded up $1.64 on Wednesday, hitting $69.63. The company had a trading volume of 8,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,556. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48. II-VI has a 1-year low of $54.35 and a 1-year high of $100.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $795.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.79 million. II-VI had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 14.00%. II-VI’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

