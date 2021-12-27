Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Shares Gap Down to $20.50

Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.50, but opened at $19.86. Immuneering shares last traded at $19.51, with a volume of 735 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Immuneering presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.58.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Immuneering Corp will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Immuneering during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter valued at approximately $911,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,472,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Immuneering Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

