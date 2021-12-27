Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Shares Gap Down to $20.50

Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.50, but opened at $19.86. Immuneering shares last traded at $19.51, with a volume of 735 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.58.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Immuneering Corp will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,082,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth $547,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth $5,310,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 37.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immuneering Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

