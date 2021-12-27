ING Groep NV Grows Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 472,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,962,000 after purchasing an additional 54,397 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 401.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 97,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 77,733 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,908,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,959 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 79,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 17,239 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NLOK opened at $25.87 on Monday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $28.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.73.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. The company had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NLOK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

