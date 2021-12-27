ING Groep NV Grows Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth approximately $601,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 23.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 116.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,924,000 after purchasing an additional 255,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.5% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,034 shares of company stock worth $12,765,357 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $479.42.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $503.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $480.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.27. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.23 and a 52 week high of $516.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.