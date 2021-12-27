ING Groep NV Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the third quarter worth $1,192,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,106,000 after buying an additional 76,901 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 913.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 21.3% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 58.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,813,000 after buying an additional 65,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $110.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.72. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $115.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.71.

In related news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $47,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.