ING Groep NV Has $1.64 Million Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

ING Groep NV raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 24.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,826,000 after purchasing an additional 15,506 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,751,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth about $11,554,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $180.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.36. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.91 and a 52-week high of $185.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 55.05%.

In other news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 18,063 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $3,129,595.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $4,386,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,726 shares of company stock valued at $36,743,965. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

