ING Groep NV Takes Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.0% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 8,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% during the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 53.7% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 25,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.0% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 20,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 46.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DGX stock opened at $167.05 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $173.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.31 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DGX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.91.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

