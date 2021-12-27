InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $14.00.
INNV has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair lowered shares of InnovAge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of InnovAge from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.31.
Shares of OTCMKTS INNV opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.47. InnovAge has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in InnovAge by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,784,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,027,000 after buying an additional 355,676 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in InnovAge by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,282,000 after buying an additional 715,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in InnovAge by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,547,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after buying an additional 31,576 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in InnovAge by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,441,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,718,000 after buying an additional 237,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in InnovAge by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,282,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,330,000 after buying an additional 245,384 shares during the last quarter. 14.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About InnovAge
InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.
