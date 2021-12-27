InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $14.00.

INNV has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair lowered shares of InnovAge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of InnovAge from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.31.

Shares of OTCMKTS INNV opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.47. InnovAge has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.13 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that InnovAge will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in InnovAge by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,784,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,027,000 after buying an additional 355,676 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in InnovAge by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,282,000 after buying an additional 715,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in InnovAge by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,547,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after buying an additional 31,576 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in InnovAge by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,441,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,718,000 after buying an additional 237,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in InnovAge by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,282,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,330,000 after buying an additional 245,384 shares during the last quarter. 14.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

